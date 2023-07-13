It’s not just you. Inuvik really is going through one of the hottest periods since scientists began keeping track.

In fact, July 4 was the hottest day measured in Inuvik. Ever. The mercury soared to 33° Celsius, the highest temperature yet to be seen in the Delta, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Jesse Wagar.

“July is on pace to be the hottest July on record,” she said. “Of course, we’re only 12 days in. So we could have a cool period that would bring the average down.

“June was the warmest June in 20 years.”

She added that was the ninth warmest June since 1957. The last record Inuvik set for hottest day was 32.8° C in 2001.

Wagar said there had been a total of four heat warnings this summer, accounting for a total of nine days of heat warnings. This is compared to a lone warning issued last summer which lasted seven days.

Last year Inuvik set two daytime high records in the entire month July. This year, three new records have already been set.

Wagar said temperatures were expected to jump back to the high 20s by the weekend. She noted the threshold for issuing a heat warning for Inuvik is two days straight of temperatures at 29° C or higher. She added July was on pace to also be the driest July on record.

“The normal for this time of year is a high of around 20° C, so we’re well above normal,” she said. “There are forecasts for showers, but after that there’s not a lot on the horizon for precipitation.”

As the mercury rises, people will need to find ways to beat the heat. Wagar said people should watch for signs of heat illness and take time to keep out of the heat. Hydration is paramount and people should increase their water intake.

One definite way to cool off is to jump in cold water, however Wagar cautioned a sudden drop in body temperature can cause a person to go into shock, which could lead to a drowning risk. So she advises anyone taking a dip to cool off to wear a life jacket and go with a friend for maximum safety.