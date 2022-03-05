The 40th annual K’amba Carnival was off to a strong and vibrant start at the Chief Lamalice Complex, March 3 as the Queen, Princess, and Prince were crowned before an adoring audience.

The contest among kids is the major fundraiser done for the carnival with those selling the most being crowned the royalty winners.

Sharon Pekok, a member of the organizing committee said that because of Covid-19 gathering limitations, the carnival had a shorter window than usual to recruit candidates and then sell tickets.

“Considering that we only had a week to sell tickets, its about as good as it is going to get,” she said. “Now the committee will have to sell the rest.

“Normally candidates will have at least a month to sell tickets. Because of Covid this year we weren’t sure whether we would be able to go ahead with it. It was sort of a last minute decision.”

Below are profiles the Hub put together based on responses from this year’s winners.

Kimberly Martel sold a whopping 820 tickets for the K’amba Carnival to make her far and away the Queen of this year’s event. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Kimberly Martel

Grade: Grade 8

Category won: Queen

How do you feel about winning the contest this year?

“I felt really happy about winning the contest and keeping on the tradition of being crown queen in the family. There are three other queens in our family and I am the fourth one to be crowned queen of the combo carnival.”

What does K’amba Carnival mean to you?

“The carnival is the about family. It’s so that family and friends can come and watch the talents that others have and have fun. It is a social time together.”

What is your favourite part of K’amba Carnival and why?

“I like everything about the carnival. I like watching people doing the events. I really like watching the fiddling. Last night I really enjoyed awarding the youth with the medals and the money prizes.”

Niko Ekenele-Martel was beaming with pride after winning the title of Prince of Kamba Carnival this year due to him selling 233 tickets. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Niko Ekenale-Martel

Grade: Kindergarten

Category won: Prince

How do you feel about winning the contest this year?

“I feel happy!”

What does K’amba Carnival mean to you?

“I want to be prince because I wanted a crown.”

What is your favourite part of K’amba Carnival and why?

“I liked watching the talent show and hearing music.”

Jaynika Tourangeau-Deeza was named the 2022 K’amba Carnival Princess after selling 164 tickets. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Jaynika Tourangeau

Grade:Grade 5

Category won: Princess

How do you feel about winning the contest this year?

“I feel okay. I felt nervous. I love wearing the crown and the dress.”

What does K’amba Carnival mean to you?

“I like being there because people are friendly there. It’s exciting because I don’t have to stay in the house.”

What is your favourite part of K’amba Carnival and why?

“I like every single thing. I like eating the food and seeing the people. I like seeing people jigging.”