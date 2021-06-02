Senior members of the GNWT will hold a public briefing on the Emerging Wisely plan of COVID-19 restrictions June 3.

Premier Caroline Cochrane, Health Minister Julie Green and chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola will speak at at a meeting of the standing committee on accountability and oversight at 7 p.m.

Green has said that revisions to the restrictions in Emerging Wisely would come in June.

READ HERE: Emerging Wisely

In the legislative assembly on May 28, she said with the updated plan “we can look forward to easing public health measures over the coming weeks and months.

“The updated Emerging Wisely will also look at final travel and border restrictions being lifted once COVID-19 cases decrease in Canada and vaccination rates rise across the country,” she added.

Advertisement

After Emerging Wisely was introduced in the spring of 2020, the territory has progressed to just the second phase which began on June 12, 2020.

RELATED REPORTING: NWT stuck in phase two of recovery plan as rest of Canada moves forward

In March, Kandola said phase three could possibly begin in late April.

RELATED REPORTING: NWT health restrictions could ease by April

Those eased restrictions didn’t materialize and in May the COVID-19 outbreak at N.J. Macpherson school in Yellowknife led to more than 70 cases and saw schools in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilo close for two weeks.