The NWT’s revised Emerging Wisely COVID-19 health measures plan is scheduled to be released to the public on Wednesday, June 9.

Chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola, Premier Caroline Cochrane and Health Minister Julie Green will speak to media about the plan in the Great Hall of the legislative assembly on June 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Although Kandola has unveiled few details of the new plan to the public, she said in a standing committee meeting on June 3 that restrictions on outdoor gatherings would be eased this week.

That loosening will allow Folk on the Rocks, farmers markets and barbecue gatherings to be held.

The lifting of restrictions on “high-risk” activities and indoor gatherings will wait until more NWT residents are vaccinated.

The new plan also eliminates the phased approach of the original Emerging Wisely, by which measure the NWT has stayed in phase two for almost one year.

The revised plan will instead put “a strong focus on personal risk mitigation and guidance,” Green said on June 3. “Each of us will need to identify the risks in our current environment and determine the best way to mitigate them.”