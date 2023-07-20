As the K’atl’odeeche First Nation (KFN) tries to return to some kind of normal, the job has turned to helping people piece their lives back together.

The True North Rotary Club in Yellowknife has offered its help to do what it can to assist those affected by the wildfire earlier this year by launching a furniture drive for those who sadly lost everything.

The appeal was announced on July 14 with the goal of getting as many home furnishings as possible to give to those who are most in need.

Marilyn Robak, president of the True North Rotary Club, said when she was told by Heather Love of the Hay River Sunrise Rotary Club about what was happening, she felt the need to jump into action.

“First there was flooding last year and now fires this year — it’s just unimaginable,” she said.

The reserve was fully evacuated on May 14 when what started as a small fire rapidly grew out of control. Most of the evacuees were told to go to Yellowknife, while some stayed in Enterprise, Fort Providence and Fort Resolution.

Those living on the reserve were allowed to return home on June 8, but it was determined that more than a dozen buildings, including the KFN band office, had to be razed because of damage from smoke and ash.

Alex Gresl, KFN’s chief executive officer, said many people had lost their homes along with everything they owned.

“This year’s wildfires were devastating all over, including for members of the Hay River Reserve,” he said. “Through the kindness of community, they have received donations for clothes, kitchenware and beds, but still need help.”

Gresl stated that some suggested donations could include couches and chairs of all sorts; side and occasional tables; kitchen tables and chairs; chests of drawers; desks and bookcases and; interior shelving.

People in Yellowknife are being asked to take their donations to Best Movers, which is providing a container to gather everything before it’s shipped on the highway. Some of the shipping costs are being covered by the North Slave Metis Alliance through Metcor, the alliance’s business arm, through a $1,000 donation.

James O’Connor, the True North club’s director of public relations, told the Hay River Hub that there is no set delivery date as of yet, but it will be announced in short order.

“We had no idea how it go, but we’ve had a great response from the community,” he said. “We’ll have an update in the coming days to let everyone know how things are going.”