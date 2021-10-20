K’atl’odeeche First Nation is under a two-week containment order through the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) after the community experienced a sharp increase in active Covid-19 cases.

Among the measures imposed by the OCPHO as of Oct. 19 include the forced closure of all non-essential businesses.

“Due to a sudden increase in Covid-19 transmission in the community that can’t be traced, the public health order will go into effect at 11:59 tonight (Oct. 19) and be in place for 14 days until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 2,” said Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory’s chief public health officer. “Contact tracing and case investigation continue, which will lead to identification and finalization of a more precise number, but as of now there are currently less than 10 cases.”

Businesses that are allowed to remain open include gas stations and convenience stores, health and social supports, child-care services, workplaces for peace officers and operations involving the construction of public and Indigenous infrastructure projects.

Chief Sunrise Education Centre will transition to remote learning.

All indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to household members and are enforceable by law, Kandola said.

People in the community should not visit public places as this could lead to the spread of the virus.

Kandola offered several reminders for KFN members in her Oct. 19 statement, including that people should isolate if they have been in contact with a person with the virus or if they have developed symptoms.

“If you are a contact of a case of Covid-19 and you do not have symptoms, you must “self-isolate,” which means you are permitted to leave your home to go out alone — on a walk or drive, for example — provided you do not interact with anyone at any time,” Kandola said. “If you develop symptoms during your isolation, you are no longer permitted to leave your home or place of isolation.”

Masking and non-essential travel

Wearing a mask in indoor public places remains mandatory and non-essential travel in and out of KFN is not recommended, Kandola said.

The OCPHO is asking KFN households to designate one person per household to do trips for essential supplies, such as groceries and gas. That person should not be symptomatic or a close contact of someone with Covid-19, nor should they be medically advised to self-isolate.

That person should also be fully vaccinated or declared fully recovered from the virus by a health-care worker in the past 180 days.

KFN’s Ehdah Cho Store announced its temporary closure within hours of the Oct. 19 containment order.