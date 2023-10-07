In this post-Covid era where the community is also trying to rebuild and buck up spirits after wildfire evacuations, the Yellowknife Seniors Society is offering valuable inclusion and engagement services to one of the most vulnerable segments of society.

Kimberly Doyle, the society’s senior director, is a veritable one-woman show when it comes to organizing and overseeing these vital programs that keep seniors moving and together in such trying times. Her main focus is on the independent living part of the elderly population in town, who can take advantage of the Lunch-With-A-Bunch, Tai-Chi, and other programs offered at the centre.

“The results I’ve seen are great. I’ve been here for 12 years. People are starting to come back post-Covid. The wildfires didn’t help (with attendance), but people realize that socialization is a good thing.”

Prior to Covid, the lunch program, now more than 20 years old, saw an average gathering of between 85 to 100 people. Now meal attendance is down to 50-55, but Doyle said the society was slowly working on getting the numbers back up.

“It’s an effort to make sure everyone is getting out and getting a nutritious meal,” she enthused.

Tai-Chi classes are available through Tai-Chi Canada on Wednesdays, as well as a specific Tai-Chi For Seniors class on Saturday, and an introduction to Tai-Chi class at the end of each month.

“It’s great for balance and interaction,” said Doyle. “Some of the programs, which have been running for five years now, are specifically tailored for stroke victims and those suffering from dementia.”

Those people are encouraged to come with their partners, she added.

Doyle works with local businesses, sponsors, and government as these are not funded programs. She also works in conjunction with YATS (Yellowknife Accessible Transit System) to arrange transportation for the many programs and activities on offer, providing door-to-door bus service for elderly and attendants.

“It doesn’t matter who and what you are, I just want everyone to feel included regardless of your ability,” said Doyle, adding that volunteers are always welcome.

“If you can cook, come,” she said.