Kenny Bell has resigned as the mayor of Iqaluit as of October 18. He announced on Twitter the same day.

“After discussing with my family and friends I made the decision to resign my position of Mayor of (the) City of Iqaluit as of today. It has been an absolute pleasure and honour representing the City, our Council, our community and our Territory,” wrote Bell.

He thanked Deputy Mayor Solomon Awa and city councilors past and present during his term as well as City of Iqaluit staff.

Bell previously served as a city councilor from 2012 to 2015 and was elected as mayor in 2019.

During his term the City of Iqaluit dealt with various crises ranging from Covid-19 pandemic to fuel contamination in the water, in addition Bell also launched a city task force on affordable housing and has also called for better conduct by the RCMP toward Nunavummiut.

He thanked Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson and Nunavut MP Lori Idlout for all their hard work. Bell also thanked the federal government for providing the City with $214 million to address Iqaluit’s long-term water supply issues.

“Our citizens, the most amazing people on Earth, thank you for your support and understanding through these difficult three years. Iqaluit is strong because you give us the heart to keep going.”