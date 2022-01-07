Steve Norn, the expelled MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, says he wants his seat back.

Norn said in an interview with News/North on Jan. 7 that he will be seeking reelection in the Feb. 8 byelection.

Elections NWT announced last month that a byelection would be held for the electoral district and that it will be held by mail-in ballot due to Covid-19 concerns.

Norn was elected to the district for the first time in the 2019 election after a five way race against Richard Edjericon, Lila Erasmus, Paul Betsina, and Nadine Delorme-Simon.

Delorme-Simon is the only other confirmed candidate who said on Jan. 4 that she will be running again in hopes of raising awareness about housing challenges and the need for an apology to Sixties Scoop survivors.

Norn attracted much public attention throughout 2021 after raising allegations against the clerk of the Legislature of the Northwest Territories, Tim Mercer in February. Those complaints helped lead to an eight-month long workplace review and investigation into Mercer and his office.

Norn became the subject of a code of conduct public inquiry in October. He was deemed “unfit” to hold office by the retired judge who oversaw the hearing, which was triggered after the NWT integrity commissioner deemed the complaint raised by MLAs, namely that Norn broke his self-isolation protocol in April and misled the House and public health investigators about it, held water.

He was expelled from the assembly in a 17-0 vote by his fellow MLAs on Nov. 23. The vote was held on a point of privilege raised by caucus chair and Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos who was among a number of MLAs who said they felt threatened after Norn sent a message to a Facebook group chat Oct. 3, the evening before the inquiry into a complaint over his conduct was to begin.

Norn said in the legislature he would “resign” to allow the MLAs to avoid having to vote him out, but the language he used did not satisfy the relevant legislation, so the MLAs proceeded with the vote which resulted in his unseating.

Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh encompasses a vast region to the northeast and southeast of Great Slave Lake and includes the communities of Dettah, Ndilo, Lutsel K’e, and Fort Resolution.

Nomination papers for the electoral district are to be filed by Jan. 14.

