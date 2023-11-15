Kieron Testart appears to be starting the party at his headquarters at Stanton Suites in Yellowknife as he’s poised to become the MLA-elect for Range Lake.

“As we journey into the future together, we bring a positive vision for a brighter future,” said Testart before the celebration began.

Testart said he was “very humbled” with the results and that the trust that voters in Range Lake to him was really overwhelming.

Testart emphasized the importance of collaboration.

“I’m not going to make any plans until I meet the rest of my collegagues in our government. You can’t work alone,” he said.

He said his three priorities for the next assembly are health care, public safety, and economic growth.

“All these kinds of things can fit into those priorities and that’s what I want to see,” he said. “I want to see a very narrow set of priorities that we can all come together on and get real results, starting to get to work right away and getting results from year one, year two, year three, year four. I’m really looking forward to doing it.”

He also mentioned the need to rebuild trust with the community and believes that every MLA elected will have to work hard to win back that trust.

“The 19th (legislative) assembly, we put that to bed. It’s time to move on, time to build the 20th assembly, on a new message of trust and getting results for Northerners because we need to desperately rebuild trust with our community,” he said.

Testart previously served as the MLA for Kam Lake during the 18th assembly.