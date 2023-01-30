Kimmirut RCMP are seeking information in relation to an armed robbery that took place in the community late last week.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, around noon, police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the community’s Northern Store.

The RCMP provided no further details.

If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, they are asked to call 867-939-1111. Nunavummiut can report suspicious activity by contacting their local RCMP detachment, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by submitting an online web tip to www.nwtnutips.com, or texting NWTNUTIPS and your message to 274637.