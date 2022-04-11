Kinngait’s art is currently being showcased at the National Ethnographic Museum in Warsaw, Poland, the country’s capital.

The exhibit, featuring drawings, prints and sculptures is called, New Inuit Art. Contemporary Art from Kinngait, is taking place from March 15 to May 29. It showcases art created within the last 10 years from the West Baffin Eskimo Cooperative.

“The artists participating in this exhibition are primarily unknown to Polish audiences,” said Pauloosie Kowmageak, the president of West Baffin Eskimo Cooperative, adding that it’s a new opportunity to introduce Kinngait art to more people.

“This exhibition is a cross-section of approaches and generations, providing us with a dynamic snapshot of what’s happening in contemporary Inuit art.”

New Inuit Art is presented in partnership with Fundacja Kulury i Dziedzictwa and was made possible with support from the Canadian Embassy in Poland and the National Ethnographic Museum in Warsaw.