Nunavut’s Department of Health are advising residents of Kinngait of the temporary closure of its health centre from August 9 to September 30 due to staff shortages.

Paramedics will be on site for emergency care. There will be a combination of virtual and paramedic services to support people who need it in Kinngait.

Calls will continue to the health centre and will be directed to virtual services. There may be a delay at this time, but residents are advised to not hang up. Calls may be forwarded to other communities.

Covid-19 vaccines will continue to be made available by appointment. Other service reductions or closures are subject to change based on staff availability.