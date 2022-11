On November 17, Kinngait RCMP have seized 15 grams of cocaine.

Elailaq Atsiaq, 42 years old, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Atsiaq is scheduled to attend court on March 13, 2023, in Kinngait.

RCMP encourages people in the territory to report suspicious activity by contacting their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can also sent a tip by reporting on nwtnutips.com, or texting NWTNUTIPS and the message to 274637.