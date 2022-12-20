On December 20, Kinngait RCMP have arrested a suspect in relation to a deceased female (33) found in the community on November 28.

Ottokie Pudluq, 39-years-old has been charged with first-degree murder.

Pudluq is currently remaining in custody and is expected to appear in court on February 7, 2023.

The RCMP however are still asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward or to call the police at 867-979-1111, 867-897-1111 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Kinngarmiut can also submit an online tip at www.nwtnutips.com or by texting NWTNUTIPS to your message to 274637.