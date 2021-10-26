Kristine McLeod’s love of education and determination to help her people will live on in a new grant announced Oct. 26 by the finance department of the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Called the Kristine McLeod Emerging Indigenous Leader Award, the grant amounts to a $5,000 boost for an emerging Indigenous leader in the NWT at the early stages of their career and recently elected to a leadership position within a community, territorial, federal or Indigenous government.

“Kristine was such a role model for young Indigenous women in the Northwest Territories,” said Gwich’in Tribal Council Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik. “A bright, engaging and kind person who connected with everyone she met regardless of their background, culture or creed.

“We miss her however we are comforted by the fact that such a legacy has been created to develop the future generations of young leaders in the North.”

McLeod was a strong advocate for better education opportunites in the Gwich’in Settlement Region, a great supporter of cultural preservation. She also helped support better access to health and wellness options in the area.

In her memory, the award intends to assist new emerging leaders as they “pursue education, training, or other opportunities that would support their development as a leader,” reads the press release.

Recipients wills be chosen based on their personality characteristics, and are expected to invite challenge into their lives, while challenging others in a positive manner. Candidates should promote and try to ideas and encourage colleagues to think boldly to implement new ways of doing business.

They also should be good collaborators, able to inspire and enable others with a strong sense of human dignity and frequently recognizing individual contributions to a project. They should model a standard of excellence that sets an example for others to follow.

Finally, to be eligible a candidate must be in support of preserving and maintaining traditional knowledge and lifestyles.

Starting in 2022, the award will be delivered annually by the Department of Finance as part of the Premier’s Awards ceremony.

“Kristine was an inspiring young leader who spent her life working for a better future for the Gwich’in people,” said Premier Caroline Cochrane. “She has left her mark on a generation of young women who saw a strong, Indigenous woman in an important leadership role in our territory.

“We are honoured to create this award to carry on her legacy, and to commemorate her tremendous contributions to the Gwich’in people, and the Northwest Territories.”