The Hamlet of Kugluktuk has imposed a curfew in an effort to curb increased levels of vandalism in the community.

The municipality announced the decision in a July 21 post on its official Facebook page. The curfew commences at 9:45 p.m., Monday to Friday.

“Due to the increase in vandalism and unsupervised minors in town throughout the night, council has made the decision to sound the curfew alarm starting on Sunday July 23,” the post stated. “Please remind your children to head home when the curfew alarm sounds.”

In recent weeks, the Kitikmeot community of roughly 1,500 people has experienced broken windows, damaged equipment and a small fire at a local loading dock. In addition, a break and enter at a small business was also reported.

“We are working closely with the RCMP to ensure the vandalism does not happen again and to deter any efforts on future vandalism within our community,” Kugluktuk Mayor Simon Kuliktana said in early July.

Kugluktuk has used curfews in the past, but had not been enforcing one this summer so that community members could enjoy the warm weather.

Residents are asked to contact the RCMP immediately if they have any information about the recent crimes around town.