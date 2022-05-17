Kugluktuk residents have voted to move toward a restricted alcohol system following a May 16 plebiscite.

One-hundred-ninety voters, or 66.20 per cent, were in favour of moving toward a restricted quantities system for alcohol in the community.

The new limits will be 1.775 litres of spirits (one 60-ounce bottle) and either 17.04 litres of beer (48 355ml cans), or 3.75 litres of wine every two weeks.

Nunavut finance minister Lorne Kusugak said “the residents of Kugluktuk have spoken. To accommodate the plebiscite result, the Government of Nunavut will move forward with the necessary regulatory changes.”

Until these changes are made, liquor orders in Kugluktuk will remain unrestricted.