Kugluktuk is now COVID-free as the community’s one active case has made a recovery.

There are now only three active cases of the Coronavirus in Nunavut, all in Kinngait, according to an announcement from the Department of Health on Monday morning.

The case in the Kitikmeot community was announced on Sept. 21, and no further cases have been found in the community since.

On Sept. 20, the first two cases in Kinngait were found and masks were made mandatory territory-wide since.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST to arrange testing or notify their community health centre right away. Please do not go to the health centre in person, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.