Residents of Kugluktuk are confronted with an increased level of vandalism and property damage.

In recent weeks, the Kitikmeot community of roughly 1,500 people has experienced broken windows, damaged equipment and a small fire at a local loading dock.

In addition, a break and enter at a small business was also reported.

“We are working closely with the RCMP to ensure the vandalism does not happen again and to deter any efforts on future vandalism within our community,” said Kugluktuk Mayor Simon Kuliktana.

The Hamlet of Kugluktuk has spread the word about the recent incidents by posting on social media, advising residents that incidents are “increasing in severity.”

“The hamlet has reached out to Facebook for our community members to be aware of the situation and also possibly have more eyes out there to report any mischief that may be happening in the future,” Kuliktana said.

A spokesperson from Nunavut RCMP confirmed via email that officers in Kugluktuk have “opened investigative files into various incidents around the community.” However, they did not respond to questions about the number of crimes being committed relative to last year, or the number of officers currently serving the community.

Community members are asked to contact the RCMP immediately if they have any information about the recent crimes around town.