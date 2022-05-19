A large amount of liquor was seized by Kugluktuk RCMP in late April and early May, announced Nunavut RCMP May 19.

On April 25, 60 bottles of vodka and 48 cans of beer were seized from Briel Evaglok (20), two days later another 24 bottles of vodka were seized from Shannon Ayaligak (25) and Zachary Roberts (27).

On May 11, four bottles of rum and 26 bottles of vodka were seized from Willis Dewey Joudrey (44).

Just a few days earlier on May 16, residents of Kugluktuk voted to move toward a restricted quantities system. Once those changes are made the new limits will be 1.775 litres of spirits (one 60-ounce bottle) and either 17.04 litres of beer (48 355ml cans), or 3.75 litres of wine every two weeks.