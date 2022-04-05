There will be a liquor plebiscite in Kugluktuk on May 16, allowing residents to vote on whether to keep the existing system of unrestricted liquor or to replace it with a restricted quantities system.

If more than 40 per cent of votes casted are no, then the unrestricted system will remain in place; if 60 per cent or more vote yes, then it will move to restricted.

A restricted system will limit the amount of liquour that a person can order to 1.775 litres of spirits; 48 cans of 355 ml of beer or other similar drinks, such as ciders or coolers; and up to 3.75 litres of wine (five bottles of 750 ml).

For more information about the plebiscite, residents can contact Elections Nunavut at 1-800-267-439.