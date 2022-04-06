A fire was confirmed at Iqaluit’s West 40 landfill at 2:12 a.m. April 6.

Nine firefighters and seven public works staff with water trucks responded to the fire.

Due to ongoing inclement weather at the time, the Iqaluit Airport helped provide shelter with a mobile command post.

Later that Wednesday an excavator was on-site and was working on exposing a “significant” hot spot, according to a release by the City of Iqaluit.

Residents were asked to avoid the area and the landfill is closed until the fire is dealt with.

UPDATE: Shortly before noon the fire at the landfill was extinguished. The City of Iqaluit would like to remind people the landfill will remain closed while the final site cleanup takes place.