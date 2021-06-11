A late-night June 9 porch fire on Breynat Street was contained by the efforts of neighbours, who kept the fire under control with extinguishers until Inuvik Fire Department could get on scene and snuff it out.

Inuvik fire chief Cynthia Hammond said the fire department was called to the home at 10:54 p.m. and were on site two minutes later. A neighbour had kept the fire under control using a fire extinguisher and a second one was used to keep smouldering debris from re-igniting. Fire crews doused the remains to prevent any further spread.

In total, four apparatus and 16 firefighters attended the scene. The fire department declared the fire safe and pulled out 36 minutes after midnight.

While no injuries were reported, people in the area were assessed for smoke inhalation. The porch structure, items on the porch and siding of the building were damaged, but the overall structure remains intact.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be an accident, resulting from ash dropped from a cigarette.

“The Inuvik Fire Department commends the neighbour, who upon seeing the fire, ran across the road with his extinguisher to control the fire and alert the occupants of the home,” said Hammond. “Without his quick thinking and bravery, this fire could have been much more devastating.

“We thank the following agencies for their assistance: RCMP, AMS, Inuvik Gas and Northwest Territories Power Corps.”

Fire officials are using the occasion to remind homeowners and tenants to ensure exists to their homes are clear of debris, particularly combustible material, as the exits are typically the only way out of a building. People smoking outside should keep a distance from any structure, as most porches and stairways are made of wood and other combustibles, such as paper, can gather underneath porches. Any cigarettes, cigars, joints or other smoking material should be fully extinguished and the butt should be kept in a metal container.

In an abundance of caution, tenants of the home were evacuated out the back of the building.