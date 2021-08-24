Lea Mollison was named the Conservative candidate for the Northwest Territories on Aug. 24.

The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) announced Mollison’s candidacy in a news release from the central party office. However, no other details were immediately available.

Neither was there biographical information provided for Mollison, but Janet Fryday Dorey, executive director of the CPC, congratulated the new representative in a statement.

“Under the strong leadership of Erin O’Toole, the future of the party has never been brighter,” she said. “I know Lea is an important part of our fight to restore Canadians’ confidence in their government.”

The federal election takes place on Sept. 20.

Mollison entry into the race gives the Northwest Territories three candidates, with incumbent Michael McLeod running for the Liberals and Kevin Kotchilea for the NDP.