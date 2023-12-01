Canine Health Canada offered a K9 emergency first aid certification class to equip dog owners with essential first aid skills last weekend at Stanton Suites Hotel.

“The purpose of the class is, especially out here, the vets are so few in between. This would be very helpful for dog owners that need to access a vet, but they are not able to access one in time,” said Leya Stankovich, a first aid instructor with Canine Health Canada. “This will help them be able to triage their dog, be able to help them save their lives if they need to, and be able to handle it properly.”

The classes were divided into basic and advanced levels. The basic class covered vital signs, bandaging scenarios, broken bones and different types of bleeding stabilization for dogs if they have a spinal injury. The advanced class delves into more severe scenarios, such as dealing with bloat, severed limbs, tourniquets, amputations and injections.

Canine Health Canada provides the training and certification.

“We have a board of board advisors with a bunch of vets on it. They review the program yearly to make sure everything is up to date and with new research, new information as well,” said Stankovich.

Aaron Saulnier, one of the participants in the class, said, “Basically, (it’s about) how to help out dogs in Yellowknife… we’re a little bit short on vets (locally) so it’s always nice to have as much knowledge as you can possibly have. And I also work in the dog facility as well, so I’m around tons of dogs every day. If anything happens to them, I want to be as informed as I can.”

Leya Stankovich, a first aid instructor with Canine Health Canada, said that in remote Yellowknife, learning first aid for dogs could be the difference between a pet surviving or not. Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo

Saulnier expressed his satisfaction with the lessons, stating that he had learned a lot and enjoyed the hands-on aspects of the training, such as applying bandages and splints. He emphasized that the course was very helpful.

Owner of a two-year-old husky-cross named King Cas, Saulnier said before taking the course, he had concerns about taking his dog out on the frozen lakes during winter due to his lack of knowledge about handling emergencies. However, the course has now equipped him with the necessary skills and know-how, making him feel more confident during their outdoor adventures.

With 20 people attending the basic class and 12 enrolled in the the advanced course, Stankovich plans to return in the spring, giving more Yellowknife dog owners the opportunity to become the first line of defense for their furry friends.