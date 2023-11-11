Yellowknife’s Remembrance Day parade drew hundreds to the downtown core Saturday to commemorsate the lives lost serving their country.

The parade, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion, started in front of the Joint Task Force North building on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard before proceedimg down 50 Avenue and looping back to the cenotaph in front of the RCMP detachment.

“With what’s going on geopolitically, it’s important that we all watch, recognize, and voice our desire for peace in the country,” Premier Caroline Cochrane said during the event.

The Remembrance Day ceremony is an annual event that has been taking place in Yellowknife for more than 60 years. Despite changes in government, the tradition continues to be upheld.

Cochrane’s personal connection to Remembrance runs deep. “I attend every year not just for the government but also because my father was a World War II veteran. For him, this day was more important than Christmas,” she shared.

She expressed her hope that future generations will continue to honor this tradition. “I expect my own children to do the same. We take a moment of silence, pay respect, and attend the ceremonies,” she added.

The premier emphasized the importance of Remembrance Day for all Canadians and people around the world. She urged everyone to take a moment out of their day to recognize those who sacrificed their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today.

Navy lieutenant Brennan Osborn, who works at the Joint Task Force North Headquarters, also shared his personal connection to the Remembrance Day ceremony. Despite his son and wife not feeling well, he felt it was important to bring his daughter to the ceremony.

“It’s an important value that I share and the Canadian Armed Forces shares, and it’s something I want to instill in my children,” said Osborn. He believes it’s crucial to teach the younger generation why we gather every year on Nov. 11 to remember the sacrifices of those who have gone before us.

Osborn also spoke about the significance of wearing his uniform on this day. “My day-to-day working dress is my military dress. For important days and ceremonies like this, we don our dress uniforms and participate in November 11th day ceremonies across the country,” he explained.