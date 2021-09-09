The legislative assembly building in Yellowknife is closed to the public until further notice amid the latest public health orders, the assembly said in a news release Sept. 9.

All public events and tours are suspended.

Upcoming public meetings held by standing committees will still proceed and they can be viewed on the legislative assembly online portal or on the assembly’s Facebook, YouTube or Twitter channels.

The closure of the assembly building comes just over two months after it was opened to the public after being closed since the pandemic began in 2020.

Public health measures limiting indoor gatherings in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Ndilǫ and Dettah came into effect on Sept. 8 following an announcement by chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

She also issued a 14-day containment order for Behchokǫ̀ that took effect at 9 a.m. on Sept. 9.

The orders come as COVID-19 outbreaks have spread to include 73 active cases in Yellowknife and 12 in Behchokǫ̀. There are 110 active cases in total in the NWT.