A new cabinet has been elected by secret ballot.

Members of the legislative assembly elected six cabinet members shortly after 3 p.m. on Dec. 7: Caroline Wawzonek, Vince McKay, Lucy Kuptana, Lesa Semmler, Jay MacDonald and Caitlin Cleveland.

Of those, only Wawzonek has previously sat in cabinet.

Members were able to select two members from each region — North, South and Yellowknife.

Incoming cabinet members, new speaker Shane Thompson and premier-elect R.J. Simpson will be officially sworn in during a ceremony when the 20th Legislative Assembly begins on Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m.