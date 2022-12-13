The legislative assembly continued its tradition of inviting kindergarten students from Yellowknife, Ndilo and Dettah have to decorate Christmas trees with their handmade ornaments late last month.

The event was on pause for the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions at the building.

Nicole Bonnell, the legislature’s manager of public affairs and communications, said that the tree decorating program was delivered on behalf of the Speaker Frederick Blake Jr., and is coordinated by assembly staff with participation from MLAs.

Bonnell said this year, 279 students came out to decorate trees and has been a tradition since the building opened in 1993.

Students made their own ornaments at school and brought them to the legislature to decorate the festive tree, then paricipate in story time with either a MLA or staff member, and ending by taking a tour of the building to learn a little about its history and the NWT in general.

Bonnell also said that this program also led up to the annual public event known as Winter Lights Across Canada, which happened last night. The public was invited to come enjoy the festivities, which began at Somba K’e Plaza with the lighting of the display outside city hall. Everything then moved to the assembly building, where people were able to see the decorated trees and watch Blake flip the switch to turn on the lights inside the legislature.

The evening included music from the Sir John Franklin Jazz Band and refreshments courtesy of Sundog Trading Post.

In a statement, Blake stated he was excited to be able to re-introduce the tradition of Winter Lights Across Canada in person in Yellowknife.

“This holiday season, let us all take the time to appreciate our family and friends, and be thankful for the privilege of living in this great territory,” he said.