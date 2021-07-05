Starting Monday July 5 the Legislative Assembly will once again welcome visitors into the building for tours, event booking and dining in the cafe.

Members of the public can again book the Great Hall for private events and attend tours offered daily in English at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and offered in French on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. Though the Assembly is pleased to open their doors to visitors, they are not yet able to accommodate walk-in tours. Those interested in attending should email LA_PAC@ntassembly.ca to book their slot.

Speaker of the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly, Frederick Blake Jr., thanked the public for their patience over the last 15 while the Legislative Assembly was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I look forward to welcoming you back to the place of the people,” he said.