The NWT legislative assembly is seeking interested and qualified parties to erect a monument in honour of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

The monument will serve to “commemorate the lives lost and the lives that continue to be lost in the MMIWG crisis, to bring awareness to the MMIWG crisis, and to provide a space for people to go when they would like to remember lives lost to this crisis,” the GNWT stated in a news release on Monday afternoon.

Phases of this competition include engagement with family members of victims of the MMIWG crisis and Indigenous groups in the territory, monument design, and manufacturing and installation on legislative assembly grounds.

This request for proposals closes on Nov. 4.

GNWT contract opportunties can be found here: https://contracts.fin.gov.nt.ca/psp/fsprdsp/SUPPLIER/ERP/c/GNT_SS.GNT_LOGIN.GBL?