The Legislative Assembly of Nunavut’s caucus will select two new cabinet members at a leadership forum on Sept. 23, it was revealed in a Sept. 21 news release.

The forum will emanate from the chamber of the legislative assembly, and proceedings will be televised on local community cable stations and on the Bell and Shaw satellite networks.

Bell subscribers can find the broadcast on channel 513, while Shaw customers can tune in on channel 289 or 489, depending on their subscription.

A live radio broadcast of the proceedings will also be available for Iqaluit residents, in Inuktitut at 94.7 FM and English at 102.1 FM.

The leadership forum will occur exactly one week after Minister Joanna Quassa announced her resignation from the cabinet due to family reasons. MLA Craig Simailak announced his resignation from cabinet in March and his portfolios were reassigned rather than choosing a replacement minister.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok revealed Quassa’s departure in a Sept. 18 news release, which included details on the resulting cabinet shuffle.

In her stead, he explained, Minister Margaret Nakashuk will take over responsibility for Nunavut Arctic College.

Minister John Main, meanwhile, will take on the mantle as minister of environment and minister responsible for energy, while Minister Lorne Kusugak will serve as minister of culture and heritage, minister of languages, and minister responsible for seniors until Minister Pamela Hakongak Gross returns from maternity leave on Oct. 16.