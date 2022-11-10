The clerk of the legislative assembly is preparing to leave the role in the coming months.

The assembly announced yesterday that Tim Mercer will be retiring on March 31, 2023. A press release stated that Mercer informed Speaker Frederick Blake of his intentions.

Mercer was appointed to the position in 2003 and has served as clerk since the 14th assembly. He’s also served two terms as president of the Society of Clerks-at-the-Table in Canada and is the third-longest serving chief parliamentary clerk currently serving in Canada.

“Tim has been an invaluable source of expertise and advice during his two decades as clerk,” stated Blake in the news release. “His greatest contribution was his ability to understand and explain complex procedural and governance issues and provide options to (MLAs) that were acceptable to both sides of the house and effective.”

The release also stated that the process to find Mercer’s replacement is expected to begin later this month.