Changes are coming to current Northwest Territories (NWT) travel restrictions, as well as the self-isolation Public Health Order, which will allow anyone to travel into the NWT (with an approved Self-Isolation Plan (SIP) regardless of vaccination status.

The changes are expected to go into effect on Feb. 28 so that leisure travel for the NWT will resume on Mar. 1

“For nearly two years, the tourism industry has scaled down and pivoted its operating models to try to sustain its core business,” stated Caroline Wawzonek, minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment. “We are looking forward to seeing NWT businesses and operators finally welcome back visitors and show them how spectacular our territory truly is.”

SIPs are still required for all travellers as they will determine necessary requirements (such as self-isolation) upon entering the NWT.

Until the order is fully amended, delays may occur in SIP applications for leisure travel prior to Mar. 1. Those travelling are advised to apply seven to ten days prior to travel.

Upon changes in the order coming into effect, requirements for anyone who travels to the NWT will be consistent with those of NWT residents.

Current Public Health Orders remain in place during arrival, such as mandatory masking, gathering limits, isolation and self-isolation as necessary.

Reasoning for the Government of the Northwest Territories announcement of the aforementioned date is in anticipation of a decrease in Covid cases. As well, the date allows tourism operators and those work in hospitality to make necessary preparations.