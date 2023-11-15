Lesa Semmler says she has been re-elected MLA for Inuvik-Twin Lakes after capturing 315 out of 442 votes.

She said she was informed by her scrutineers. As of writing NWT Elections has five out of eight polls reporting and Semmler has 175 votes.

“I raised the issues of the community constantly,” she said. “I’m committed to keep doing that these four years.

“For Inuvik, what I will be bringing to the table is the high cost of living now — it’s way to high. And addictions, we need to come up with a real plan for our people so they can heal. That is going to be a priority.”

Semmler said she would put her name in for cabinet, but said she would not be seeking the Speaker of the House job when the legislative assembly meets.

However, she said she would wait and see who is elected before deciding on any other opportunities.

“I won’t be putting my name as speaker, I can confident with that,” she said. “It depends on whose getting in. I will put my name forward for cabinet this round. I’ve had four years as a regular member. I know how the regular members work. I know what’s needed and I would know how to work with regular members to move things along, so I think I would be a successful cabinet minister.

“But at the end of the days it’s not really up to me, it’s up to the 19 members. We’re going to need a strong government to get us through the next four years.”