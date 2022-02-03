The Iqaluit Centennial Library began a curbside pickup program, which will run from Feb. 1 to 11. Members of the library will be able to take out books and digital video discs during select hours throughout the week. Library staff will be assisting in the contactless pick-up.

To sign out items, visit Nunavut’s public library site to browse the catalogue. When the items are chosen, call the library at 867-979-5595, a staff member will help set up the order and arrange a time for the items to be picked up at the library.

Masks must be worn when picking up books and a library card must be presented. Then the librarian will drop your items off in a safe space in the library parking lot.

If transportation is needed, the library will provide taxi vouchers.