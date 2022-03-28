Adam Lightstone stepped aside as Finance and Human Resources minister on Monday after Nunavut’s integrity commissioner investigated his actions.

Lightstone wound up at the centre of controversy when former premier Joe Savikataaq and former Finance minister George Hickes asked a series of questions in the Legislative Assembly about a minister — unnamed at the time — appointing an acting deputy minister from within his own household. Savikataaq and Hickes said that would raise the spectre of a conflict of interest.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok responded on March 8 by stating that he would refer the matter to the integrity commissioner, whose report was released Monday.

“I want to thank the integrity commissioner for the prompt response to my inquiry, and her careful consideration of the matter,” Akeeagok said. “Minister Lightstone has stepped aside until such time as the Legislative Assembly has the opportunity to formally resolve this matter in accordance with the provision of the Integrity Act.”

Lorne Kusugak will oversee the Finance portfolio while Margaret Nakashuk will take on responsibility for Human Resources as well as Worker Compensation and Safety Board.