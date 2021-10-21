A recent amendment to territorial liquor regulations will allow NWT liquor stores to sell and provide home delivery of liquor to customers, including those who are in isolation due to Covid-19.

NWT liquor stores are now able to sell beer, wine and spirits — a limit of six 375 ml of spirits per day, per order for delivery — for home delivery in the community where the liquor store is located.

Stores may only sell up to $200 in liquor per day, per order for delivery to customers at their home address.

However, a single container of liquor at a purchase price exceeding $200 is allowable.

Taxis or other private delivery services must be used to deliver liquor to customers at their home address.

No deliveries will be made on Sundays, only during liquor store operating hours.

Yellowknife liquor stores will be able to deliver to Ndilǫ and Dettah.

To order, a form must be submitted along with valid piece of identification to the store in your community.