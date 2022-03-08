Hay River RCMP are investigating a break and enter and theft of liquor that took place at the Woodland Wok & Grill over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to a call on March 7 regarding an overnight break and enter at the Woodland Drive restaurant. An undisclosed amount of alcohol was taken from the establishment after suspects forced their way inside.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Hay River RCMP at at 874-1111.

If the situation is an emergency, people can call 9-1-1 or contact Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.