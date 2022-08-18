Multiple fire trucks and police vehicles that raced through the streets of Inuvik with sirens blaring earlier this morning are part of a live training exercise, says the town.

Town of Inuvik fire chief and acting senior administrative officer Cynthia Hammond made the announcement shortly after 11:30 a.m.

“This exercise involves other local partners and emergency personnel,” she said. “Pleased do not be alarmed to see the presence of these agencies in and around the Inuvik Airport for the duration of the day.

“This pre-planned exercise will not affect any of the scheduled arrival or departure flights.”