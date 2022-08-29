Following the execution of a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Sissons Court on Aug. 25, Yellowknife RCMP and “G” Division Emergency Response Team located “a loaded 9-millimetre handgun, a quantity of crack cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.”

A 22-year-old man from Saskatoon, Sask., has been charged as follows:

-possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

-possession of the proceeds of crime

-obstruction of a police officer

-possession of a prohibited weapon

-unsafe storage of a firearm

-possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

-possession of a firearm while prohibited

The accused was put in jail. The investigation into the incident continues.