Following the execution of a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Sissons Court on Aug. 25, Yellowknife RCMP and “G” Division Emergency Response Team located “a loaded 9-millimetre handgun, a quantity of crack cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.”
A 22-year-old man from Saskatoon, Sask., has been charged as follows:
-possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;
-possession of the proceeds of crime
-obstruction of a police officer
-possession of a prohibited weapon
-unsafe storage of a firearm
-possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
-possession of a firearm while prohibited
The accused was put in jail. The investigation into the incident continues.