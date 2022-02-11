Yellowknife RCMP is appealing to the public for information on a recent spade crimes involving vehicles.

Since Jan. 1, the RCMP has responded to 15 complaints related to theft from vehicles including stolen license plates.

The bulk of the incidents are concentrated in the downtown residential area, between 47th Avenue and School Draw, the RCMP confirmed through a press release on Feb. 11.

The RCMP are asking the public to report vehicle-related theft, even in the event a door was left unlocked. They are also asking for persons with video surveillance footage of such crimes to pass it on to investigators.

The RCMP are particularly interested in the motivation behind the theft of license plates and encourages the public to report theft as it helps them build in-tel to develop crime prevention strategies.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com. In the event of an emergency call, 9-1-1.