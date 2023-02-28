A 41-year-old man is facing charges following what Hay River RCMP called a “long-term investigation.”

According to a news release on Tuesday afternoon, the police took action on Dec. 15, 2021 after being tipped off about a suspicious package that arrived at a local courier service in the town. Officers arrived and seized a number of packages that were suspected to be involved in the drug trade.

The Hay River detachment, with help from the RCMP’s Federal Arctic Unit, got authorization to search the packages. Inside was a total of 286 grams of crack cocaine along with $10,400 in cash.

That’s when the investigation was launched under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; the G Division Forensic Identification Unit and the Health Canada Drug Analysis Service also jumped on board to assist.

As a result, the man was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000 and laundering the proceeds of crime. The accused appeared in territorial court in Hay River on Feb. 20 to answer to the charges.

If you have any information which may help police in this or any other case involving drug trafficking, you’re asked to contact the Hay River detachment at 867-874-1111 or your local detachment. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online anonymously at www.nwtnu.crimestoppers.com.