A new judge has been appointed to the territorial court of the Northwest Territories, the Department of Justice announced Oct. 8.

Judge Jeannie Scott, who’s practised law in the territory since 2010, will fill a vacancy left by Judge Christine Gagnon, who retired in July.

Prior to her judicial appointment, Scott worked as a prosecutor for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada. She holds a masters of conflict analysis and management degree from Royal Roads University and a bachelor of laws from Ottawa University.

She was called to the bar in 2009 in Ontario and then 2010 in the NWT.

Scott is now one of four judges for the territorial court, joining chief judge Robert Gorin, judge Garth Malakoe and judge Donovan Molloy.