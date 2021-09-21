NDP candidate Lori Idlout is in position to become the next member of Parliament for Nunavut.

She had 2,297 votes, or 47 per cent of the popular vote, with 48 out 69 polls reporting late Monday night.

Liberal Pat Angnakak was in second place with 1,809 votes, or 37 per cent.

Laura MacKenzie, representing the Conservatives, was named on 781 ballots, or 16 per cent.

Idlout, a lawyer, became the NDP representative after incumbent Nunavut MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq announced that she would not stand for second term.

There were 21,332 Nunavummiut registered as voters in the federal election.

Nationally, the major television networks have projected that the Liberals will form government, marking Liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s third consecutive victory at the polls.