Some who’ve been told to self-isolate based on contact exposure may now be able to leave isolation early.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) advised May 6 that they did the math to find how likely it was someone was exposed to COVID-19 in each of the locations it has issued public exposure notifications for; some of them had such a low-likelihood of exposure for those who visited that they will no longer have to self-isolate — only self-monitor for symptoms and get a test if you notice any.

This new information along with new exposure-risk locations with orders to self-isolate can be found in the OCPHO’s latest update as of 5 p.m. on May 6.

The latest public exposure notices requiring immediate self-isolation include the Bella Dance waiting area between 9:45 and 10:45 p.m. on May 1, and Bullocks Restaurant between 1:00 and 2:45 p.m. on April 30.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 please visit the OCPHO’s webite.