Low water levels on the Mackenzie River have forced a change in this year’s barge schedule.

Marine Transportation Services announced July 24 they were moving to a hybrid system to ensure supplies reach their destinations. Last year barge service to Ulukhaktok and Paulatuk was delayed by several weeks due to the flooding in Hay River and a cut fuel line. The barge was so late that service to Sachs Harbour was cancelled and essential supplies were flown in at the GNWT’s expense.

“Low water levels, particularly near the ramparts south of Fort Good Hope, could make certain sections of the Mackenzie River impassable for MTS tugs and barges sailing out of its main terminal in Hay River,” reads the announcement. “To alleviate this risk while providing essential resupply services to northern communities, cargo acceptance dates and estimated departure dates have been revised for some communities.

“A hybrid transportation model will be used to move fuel and cargo to Fort Good Hope, Aklavik, Inuvik, Tuktoyaktuk, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Ulukhaktok and Kugluktuk.”

Water levels at the Mackenzie River south of Fort Good Hope are currently 2.7 metres deep. Barges are unable to pass through water 2 metres deep or less.

The new plan is to send cargo bound to Inuvik, Aklavik, Tuktoyaktuk, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Ulukhaktok and Kugluktuk to Inuvik by truck. From Inuvik the supplies will be barged to the outlying communities. Fuel is being delivered by tanker to Tuktoyaktuk and then barged to Inuvik, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour and Ulukhaktok, similar to what was done last year. Cargo and fuel for Fort Good Hope will be barged up river from the Beaufort Delta.

The change also means the cargo acceptance deadline for Inuvik, Aklavik and Tuktoyaktuk has now passed. Originally the last day to book cargo was July 31, but that has been reduced to July 20. Cargo acceptance dates for Łutselk’e, Tulita, and Norman Wells have not changed.