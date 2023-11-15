Lucy Kutpana is the MLA-elect for Nunakput after capturing 340 votes with all 12 polls reporting.

Kuptana attributed her success to her effort to speak to as many constituents as possible.

“I brought it to the constituents and said, ‘What are your priorities?’” she said. “How can we make this happen? How could we push Nunakput, so that was my whole campaign. I wanted to hear from people and their priorities.

“Listening to people I think (those priorities are) housing, medical travel, dental care. mental wellness, aftercare services, help with addiction.

“People are struggling in the communities, especially our more remote isolated communities.”

Kuptana said she wasn’t interested in the speaker role, but if the opportunity to sit in cabinet comes up when the legislative assembly meets she would be willing to do it.

“If it comes to be, it comes to be.”

Kuptana replaces outgoing Nunakput MLA Jackie Jacobson, who decided not to contest the election.