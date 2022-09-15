The Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation (LKDFN) is looking for answers following what’s being described as a “forceful invasion” of its cultural camp inside the Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve.

According to a press release issued late Wednesday afternoon, LKDFN wants the GNWT to look into an alleged raid of the camp on Sept. 13 by wildlife officers. The news release says that government officials descended on the camp by helicopter. Community members were reportedly told that the officers were there to investigate alleged illegal hunting within the mobile core Bathurst Caribou management zone, which LKDFN says is located 150-km north of the camp at Timber Bay, on Artillery Lake.

The news release also alleges that wildlife officers threatened to press charges of obstruction and to bring in additional officers if people refused to comply with their demands. The search lasted four hours, according to the LKDFN, with samples of country food seized.

Iris Catholique, Thaidene Nene Manager for the LKDFN, stated in the news release that she was shocked that the GNWT would take such actions.

“This was a completely unreasonable search and an unnecessary violation of our Aboriginal and treaty rights,” Catholique said. “It reminds us that all the talk about reconciliation and new relationships is just talk until there is a real change in how other governments deal with us on the ground. These kinds of tactics remind us of the past when our people were persecuted by wildlife officers for practising their way of life.”

She also alleges that children were crying and Elders were traumatized during the search and that tents and teepees were entered as part of the government’s operation.

Charlie Catholique, LKDFN’s acting chief, said the matter has been referred to the First Nation’s lawyer, Larry Innes.

“We will defend our members’ ability to exercise their rights and practise their way of life in peace,” he said. “We are seeking a full explanation and an apology from the GNWT for this incident.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.